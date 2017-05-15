Beaumont police will be wearing body ...

Beaumont police will be wearing body cameras by end of summer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In a move likely to be hailed by government transparency advocates as a step forward, Beaumont police will begin equipping its officers with body cameras by the end of the summer, though gaining access to the recordings could be difficult for the public.According to the Washington Post, 367 people were shot and killed by police in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving Mon Crymcglahan 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) May 14 Mamas baby 8
Discrimination is wrong May 12 Fred 3
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) May 5 Th3 Equalizer 92
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 4 CeCe 39
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr 18 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC