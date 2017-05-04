Beaumont man found guilty of capital ...

Beaumont man found guilty of capital murder in 2010 deaths

A Beaumont man has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2010 deaths of a woman and her 16-year-old daughter. Jefferson County jurors on Thursday found 38-year-old Joseph Colone Jr. guilty.

