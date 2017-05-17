Beaumont man carries on family tradition as piano tuner

ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY MAY 14 AND THEREAFTER - In a Tuesday, April 25, 2017 photo. Robert Zoschke, center, joins in playing "Memory" from the musical Cats as he teaches a group of adult students, including Joel Jones, left, Bill Graber, and Eve McCreary, at The Piano Center in Beaumont, Texas.

