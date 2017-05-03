Beaumont landscape artist loses battl...

Beaumont landscape artist loses battle with Lou Gehrig's disease

James P. Black, a Beaumont artist known for vibrant landscape paintings on display throughout the country, died Monday after a year-long battle with Lou Gehrig 's disease, said his stepdaughter Adasha Knight.

