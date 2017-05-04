Beaumont incumbent defeated in Ward I

Beaumont incumbent defeated in Ward I

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Virginia H. Jordan, president of the Oaks Historic District Neighborhood Association since 2005, captured 60 percent of the vote and defeated Guidroz by 487 votes to win the Ward 1 seat.In a mayoral race identical to 2015, Becky Ames was re-elected to her sixth term, dominating challengers Christopher "Unc" Jones and Jude Paredez.At-large ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discrimination is wrong 3 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Fri Th3 Equalizer 92
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 4 CeCe 39
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr 18 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr 7 Live and let live 116
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr '17 A Friend 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Mar '17 Baby Mama 7
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC