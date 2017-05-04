115-year-old train depot to open as a...

115-year-old train depot to open as a museum after years of renovation

Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

After three years of fundraising and a year of scraping away old paint, tearing down walls and recreating the 115-year-old building's original moldings, a local non-profit group is finally ready to unveil the Orange Train Depot Museum.

