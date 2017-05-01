Wood County man's second trial, conviction upheld nearly 10 years after double murder
The capital murder conviction of a Wood County man found guilty twice has been upheld by the Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana. Jason Thad Payne was first found guilty of the December 2007 shooting deaths of his wife, Nichole Payne, and her teenage son in 2010, and was sentenced to life in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar '17
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar '17
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC