The Oaks Historic District Preservation Bash
BirdsBubbly .jpg The Oaks Historic District Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual Preservation Bash on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 7 p.m. This year's Bash is titled "Birds and Bubbly" and will be held at the corner of Eighth Street and Long at 2395 Long Ave. in Beaumont.
