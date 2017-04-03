TEA announces current BISD board of managers stayinga
The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday that the current Beaumont Independent School District board of managers will be staying for an "extended period of time." The board will stay in place to "ensure ensure a smooth and effective transition for the community," according to a release from the TEA.
