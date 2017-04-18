Self-Storage Manager Pleads Guilty to Participating in Theft Ring at Beaumont, TX, Facility
Self-storage manager Jennifer Moss Autrey was sentenced to conditional probation and ordered to pay restitution for her role in a string of thefts at Millennium Self Storage in Beaumont, Texas. Autrey pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity in which she routinely alerted cohort Cory Wayne Dreymala over a six-month period when tenants had moved potentially valuable belongings into units at the 7th Street facility.
