Pulitzer Prize Winner Annette Gordon-Reed Will Be Subject of Conroe Legends Mural Wall

A new mural will be unveiled on one of downtown Conroe's building exteriors as part of Rising Stars & Legends of Texas, a celebration of arts and culture in the Lone Star State, scheduled for April 21 and 22 in downtown Conroe. During the festive event, the Greater Conroe Arts Alliance will present art and artists from Conroe and around Texas for a fete of visual, performing, literary and cultural arts.

