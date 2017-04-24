Mark Chesnutt talks Hag, Waylon and Jones before Crawfish Fest show
Mark Chesnutt has never stopped playing country music. In fact, he's on the road for more than 100 days a year, performing the style of country he grew up listening to, many times with his longtime friend Joe Diffe by his side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC