Lumberton Police expect charges in Wednesday BISD bus wreck

Police expect charges to be filed and are working to recover video from Wednesday's wreck involving a Beaumont school bus and two trucks in Lumberton. Because the investigation is in its early stages police are unsure of exactly what the charges will be but believe the bus driver may be at fault Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins told 12News.

