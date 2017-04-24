Lawyer releases statement concerning teen accused ofa
The lawyer for a teen accused of plotting a Columbine-style attack at Port Neches Groves High School has released a statement on his client's behalf. Port Neches police were notified by an assistant principal at PN-G, after students said Miller had detailed the plan, including which hall the attack should take place in, so students and teachers would be trapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC