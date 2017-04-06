Hot Pick: Jamfest for Autism

Southeast Texas rock group Chalkline Empire will perform Friday, October 28, 2016 at The Gig in downtown Beaumont for ages 18 and older, and then will perform at 2nd and Charles a tParkdale Mall in Beaumont from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2016 with other artists at an all ages Halloween event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.