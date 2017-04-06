Hot Pick: Jamfest for Autism
Southeast Texas rock group Chalkline Empire will perform Friday, October 28, 2016 at The Gig in downtown Beaumont for ages 18 and older, and then will perform at 2nd and Charles a tParkdale Mall in Beaumont from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2016 with other artists at an all ages Halloween event.
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|MissSunshine1012
|38
