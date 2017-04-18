Egg Hunt Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Drowns
Easter celebrations ended in tragedy at a Beaumont, Texas park Sunday when a 7-year-old boy fell into the Neches River and drowned. The boy was playing along the edge of one of the docks when he fell into the water according to police.
