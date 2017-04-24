EDITORIAL: Local stores must compete better with Amazon.com
Back in the day, if you wanted groceries, you drove to a store, went inside, bought your stuff and returned to your car.At the Wal-Mart in Beaumont, and soon H-E-B and Kroger as well, you can place your order online, drive to the store and have your purchases out front waiting to be loaded.Online shopping at Amazon.com and other web sites is taking ... (more)
