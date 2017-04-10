Brief foot chase leads to lock down of two south enda

Brief foot chase leads to lock down o...

Two Beaumont schools were put on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning when a trespassing suspect was chased through the campus by police. Pietzsch-MacArthur Elementary and South Park Middle School were both put on lockdown at about 9 a.m. as Beaumont Police officers chased a suspect on foot onto the South Park campus on the south side of the school off Virginia Street according to a Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson.

