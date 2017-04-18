Bel Furniture showroom, distribution center to open in Katy
Houston-based Bel Furniture will open a new 340,503-square-foot distribution center adjacent to a 74,793-square-foot showroom inA West Ten Distribution Center on Interstate 10 near Cane Island Parkway in Katy. Transwestern Development Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC