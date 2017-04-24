Beaumont Sergeant describes victim's fears before murder
Sergeant Jesus Tamayo with the Beaumont Police Department said he received a tip from crime stoppers about Goodman being a witness to an aggravated robbery at a game room in Beaumont. When he visited Goodman, she explained that she was scared to tell him who committed the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC