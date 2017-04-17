Beaumont school bus driver cited for Lumberton wreck
The driver of a Beaumont school bus that was involved in a wreck in Lumberton in early April is being cited. Michelle Lewis, 53, of Beaumont, is being cited for failure to control speed according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.
