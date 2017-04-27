BASF and The Manufacturing Institute Honor Outstanding Women in Manufacturing
Four BASF employees were among 130 women recognized nationally through The Manufacturing Institute's 2017 STEP Ahead Awards. Focusing on science, technology, engineering and production , the program annually honors female leaders for their advocacy, mentorship, engagement, and leadership in the industry.
