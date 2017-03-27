Youth football team volunteers at Giv...

Youth football team volunteers at Giving Field

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Http

DSC_1167.jpg The Southeast Texas Oilers youth football team volunteered at the Giving Field on Liberty Street in Beaumont on March 15. Twelve team members as well as several board members, coaches, and parents harvested 14 pounds of kale, which is enough to feed 56 people in need, Giving Field founder Sharon Begnaud explained ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Wed Mel 75
GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform Mar 27 Dracul the Dragon 2
News Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16) Mar 15 interested 3
Curious Guest Mar 1 Titherward 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Feb '17 Donald 6
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) Feb '17 MissSunshine1012 38
travis family murder (Jun '08) Feb '17 BlackMarket 35
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC