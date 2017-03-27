Youth football team volunteers at Giving Field
DSC_1167.jpg The Southeast Texas Oilers youth football team volunteered at the Giving Field on Liberty Street in Beaumont on March 15. Twelve team members as well as several board members, coaches, and parents harvested 14 pounds of kale, which is enough to feed 56 people in need, Giving Field founder Sharon Begnaud explained ... (more)
