Soccer scam targets west end neighborhoods
Soccer mom, Christie Hodges LeBlanc is worried after she got a phone call on Thursday about people going around pretending to be from West Brook High School's soccer team. She says they are knocking on doors and selling items for an alleged fundraiser to west end residents and ripping them off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious Guest
|Wed
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Feb 13
|Dragonborn
|68
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC