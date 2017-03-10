Portus Lounge introduces new happy hour specials
Portus Lounge, located in the St. Charles Plaza on Phelan Blvd. in Beaumont, will open March 18. The venue will serve up drinks to patrons 21 and older in an upscale, Mad Men-esque atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
