Police force facing staffing shortage

Police force facing staffing shortage

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Cadets sit in a law enforcement class at Lamar Institute of Technology on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) 10 hr Baby Mama 7
Curious Guest 10 hr PETA 2
GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform 10 hr Nancy Peloso 3
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Mar 29 Mel 75
News Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16) Mar 15 interested 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) Feb '17 MissSunshine1012 38
travis family murder (Jun '08) Feb '17 BlackMarket 35
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Jefferson County was issued at March 31 at 10:18PM CDT

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC