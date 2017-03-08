NTSB: Fatal railroad crossing not on ...

NTSB: Fatal railroad crossing not on tour bus route

16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The Texas tour bus hit by a freight train in a deadly crash wasn't supposed to have taken the road where it got stuck at a rail crossing earlier this week, a federal official said Thursday. National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt said the driver may have followed a GPS set for commercial vehicle use rather than directions from the tour company, WLOX-TV reported .

