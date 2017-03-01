MV Liberty Passion Joins Us MSP Fleet
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao welcomed the newest vessel to the Maritime Security Program in the port of Beaumont, Texas. Renamed the M/V Liberty Passion, it is the third ship owned by Liberty Global Logistics to join the MSP fleet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
