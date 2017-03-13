Man brought to Southeast Texas jail o...

Man brought to Southeast Texas jail on trespass charge dies

Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A 33-year-old man brought to a Southeast Texas county jail on trespassing charges died has died shortly after arriving. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the man passed out before he was processed into the county jail in Beaumont on Saturday, medical personnel began life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned.

