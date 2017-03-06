Man beaten with wine bottle at Kroger...

Man beaten with wine bottle at Kroger on Phelan, ina

20 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

Beaumont Police received of a report of a disturbance at Kroger on Phelan Blvd in Beaumont right after 3:00 Monday afternoon. The suspect and victim had an altercation which led to the suspect striking the victim with a wine bottle and continued to assault him.

