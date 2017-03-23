Mad Minute stories from Friday, March 24th
Glenn Jacobs, better known as the towering WWE villain Kane, is stepping into the political ring with a bid for mayor in Tennessee. Jacobs has filed paperwork naming a campaign treasurer, the first step needed to raise or spend money in an effort to succeed term-limited Knox County mayor Tim Burchett in 2018.
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 24
|RLT
|1
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|BlackMarket
|35
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb '17
|been there and li...
|5
