Local storm prediction rises to 70 percent

Look for wind speed to pick up throughout the day as a severe thunderstorm makes its way into Southeast Texas between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service is predicting.The weather service forecasts a 70-percent chance of a heavy storm in the Beaumont area with between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, said meteorologist ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.