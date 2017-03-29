Kaplan Police: Man arrested after str...

Kaplan Police: Man arrested after striking Kaplan police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Police in Beaumont, Texas have arrested a man who they say struck a Kaplan police officer with his car earlier this month during an attempting arrest. According to Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams, officers responded to a caller who complained of a man sitting in his vehicle, near the cemetery, on the corner of J. Viator and Irving Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) 5 hr Baby Mama 7
Curious Guest 5 hr PETA 2
GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform 5 hr Nancy Peloso 3
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Mar 29 Mel 75
News Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16) Mar 15 interested 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) Feb '17 MissSunshine1012 38
travis family murder (Jun '08) Feb '17 BlackMarket 35
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC