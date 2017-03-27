James Elliott Glaser

James Elliott Glaser

James Elliott Glaser passed from this earth into everlasting life on March 25th after a lengthy illness while under the compassionate care of both Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas, and his wife Jerri. Jim was born in Wishek, North Dakota on October 27, 1934.

