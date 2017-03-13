Federal prison officer pleads guilty to bribery charge
A 34-year-old federal prison correctional officer, formerly at the federal prison in Beaumont, pleaded guilty bribery of a public official, which could send her to prison for up to five years for her part in smuggling in watches with cellular capabilities to inmates.Inmates in the Federal Bureau of Prisons are prohibited from possessing phones, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|interested
|3
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC