Federal prison officer pleads guilty ...

Federal prison officer pleads guilty to bribery charge

57 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

A 34-year-old federal prison correctional officer, formerly at the federal prison in Beaumont, pleaded guilty bribery of a public official, which could send her to prison for up to five years for her part in smuggling in watches with cellular capabilities to inmates.Inmates in the Federal Bureau of Prisons are prohibited from possessing phones, ... (more)

