Duty Calls: Honoring Our First Responders

-240.jpg The public is invited to attend Duty Calls: Honoring Our First Responders at the Julie Rogers Theatre on Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. This event will recognize first responders from Beaumont Police and Fires Departments, and Beaumont EMS. 

The committee, which includes Anna J. Brian, Carol Gary, Elaine Henderson, Barbara Marshall, Barbara Otto, and Robin Troy have joined forces with Mayor Becky Ames and the City of Beaumont to help show support to first responders and provide each one of them a copy of the devotional book, Strength for Service to God and Community. 

