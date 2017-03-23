Downtown library to re-open Tuesday
Beaumont city officials on Tuesday will celebrate the re-opening of the downtown library branch.The public has not been able to access the library since Jan. 3.The new shop, which opens this week, caters to people who enjoy knitting and crochet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 24
|RLT
|1
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|CeCe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC