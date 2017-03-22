Conspicuous man accused of McDonald's stickup with hairbrush
Police say a man clad in a leopard-print robe, black mask, orange Croc's, orange gloves and armed only with a hairbrush held up a McDonald's restaurant in Southeast Texas. Gevondis Demond Joseph was arrested after a brief police chase shortly after the 5 a.m. Thursday holdup in Groves, about 20 miles southeast of Beaumont, Texas.
