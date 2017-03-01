Confirmed: Obama DOJ Failure to Arres...

Confirmed: Obama DOJ Failure to Arrest Known Straw Purchasers Led to...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Townhall

According to a new inspector general report an illegal gun trafficking program similar to Operation Fast and Furious, which took place under President Obama's Department of Justice, led to the murder of ICE Agent Jaime Zapata in 2011. On February 15, 2011, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents Victor Avila and Jaime Zapata were returning to Mexico City from Matehuala, Mexico when their armored SUV came under attack near the town of Santa Maria del Rio, approximately 200 miles north of Mexico City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious Guest Wed Titherward 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Feb 24 Donald 6
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) Feb 23 MissSunshine1012 38
travis family murder (Jun '08) Feb 20 BlackMarket 35
travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06) Feb 17 CeCe 9
Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10) Feb 16 been there and li... 5
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Feb 13 Dragonborn 68
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 02 at 7:42AM CST

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC