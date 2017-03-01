Big retail, residential hub could spring up in West End
Katherine Hatcher, president and chief operating officer of NewQuest Properties of Houston, said City CouncilA© *s approval of a resolution in support of a municipal management district is just the first step in developing an almost $320-million commercial and residential community at Dowlen Road and Delaware Street.
