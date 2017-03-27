Beaumont teens accused of armed robbe...

Beaumont teens accused of armed robberies at Hardin County home, gas station

42 min ago

Two Beaumont teens now in custody after using a gun to rob a house in Silsbee, a customer in the parking lot of a Silsbee convince store, and the attempted robbing of a woman in the parking lot of the Lumberton Walmart before leading police on a brief chase.

Beaumont, TX

