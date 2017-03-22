BASF Expands Production Capacity for Herbicide Dicamba in Beaumont, Texas
BASF has opened its expanded production facility for dicamba in Beaumont, Texas. Dicamba is the active ingredient in BASF's newest herbicide product Engenia, which was granted approval by the US Environmental Protection Agency in December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb '17
|been there and li...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC