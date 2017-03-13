A Secure 11% Yielder, 160% Coverage, Diversified Business Model, Insiders Are Buying
Martin Midstream Partners is a diversified MLP which closed recently at $18.50 and pays a $2.00 per year dividend for a yield of 10.8%. MMLP has a diverse array of operations and is generating distributable cash flow at a rate of $3.20 a year, which provides coverage of 160%.
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
