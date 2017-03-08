A Night Like This pays homage to The Cure
The Lake Charles, La.-based Cure tribute band known as A Night Like This, featuring vocalist Tracy McGinnis, will perform Friday, March 10, 2017 at The Gig in downtown Beaumont.
