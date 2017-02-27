Sweet Southern Sound Adds Adamson PA Feb 27, 2017

Event production and AV integration service provider Sweet Southern Sound in Beaumont, TX has acquired a new E-Series rig from Adamson Systems Engineering. After servicing rental clients for years with a complement of Adamson boxes, including a sizeable S-Series inventory, Sweet Southern Sound kicked off 2017 with the purchase of 18 E15 three-way line source enclosures and 16 E119 compact subwoofers.

