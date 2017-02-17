'Liberty' rolls through Beaumont to celebrate TxDOT centennial
When the Texas Department of Transportation looks in its rear-view mirror, it can see a century of road-building that grew from 8,865 miles of two-lane blacktop to more than 80,000 miles of pavement carrying more than 25 million vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|BlackMarket
|35
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|peaver
|73
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC