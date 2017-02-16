Houston man busted on IH-10 in Beaumont pleadsa
A Houston man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal drug trafficking charges after being caught with several bundles of cocaine during an Interstate 10 traffic stop in Beaumont in 2016. BEAUMONT, Texas A 27-year-old Houston man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Thu
|been there and li...
|5
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Feb 13
|Dragonborn
|68
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Snuff gully
|10
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|8
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC