Houston man busted on IH-10 in Beaumo...

Houston man busted on IH-10 in Beaumont pleadsa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

A Houston man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal drug trafficking charges after being caught with several bundles of cocaine during an Interstate 10 traffic stop in Beaumont in 2016. BEAUMONT, Texas A 27-year-old Houston man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10) Thu been there and li... 5
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Feb 13 Dragonborn 68
ricky womack (Oct '09) Jan 31 Snuff gully 10
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Jan 21 Ian Root 2
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan '17 peaver 73
News Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president Jan '17 LOCK 8
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC