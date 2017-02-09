Hot Pick: Pardi Gras
From left, Vanessa Kilmer and Dana Schilling take a selfie as they and friend Amy Kirbow-Perry get into the spirit of Pardi Gras, a Mardi Gras-themed event hosted by Southeast Texas Circle of Hope, Inc., at the Beaumont Civic Center Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|15 hr
|Dragonborn
|68
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Snuff gully
|10
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC