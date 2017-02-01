Groundhog Day is rigged. Winter ends in 6 weeks
When Phil made his appearance in his little burg in western Pennsylvania and predicted winter would last through mid-March, fog wrapped around Beaumont.The imported nutria rat, which some entrepreneur thought might make a nice fur source, now infests bayous and marshes.[...] the groundhog isn't exactly going out on a limb.
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Snuff gully
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Jan 24
|Nuff Said
|66
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
