For San Franciscoa s Jaimie Healy, ar...

For San Franciscoa s Jaimie Healy, art takes varied paths

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

A art installation by artist Jaimie Healy. Healy will be speaking at the closing reception of "The Third Turning" at 215 Orleans in downtown Beaumont on February 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr OnePhart 1,123
travis family murder (Jun '08) Mon BlackMarket 35
travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06) Feb 17 CeCe 9
Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10) Feb 16 been there and li... 5
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Feb 13 Dragonborn 68
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Jan 21 Ian Root 2
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan '17 peaver 73
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC